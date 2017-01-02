TINGYI(CAYMAN ISL) USD 0.005 (TCYMF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TINGYI(CAYMAN ISL) USD 0.005 (NASDAQ:TCYMF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holdings Corp. operates as the manufacturer and retailer of instant noodles, beverages and baked goods in the Peoples’ Republic of China. The Company markets its products majorly under the brand name Master Kong. Its instant noodle products include Noodles with Braised Beef, Noodles with Spicy Beef, Noodles with Stewed Mushroom and Chicken and Noodles with Fresh Shrimp and Fish. Tingyi offers RTD tea, bottled water and fruit juice as its major products under its beverage business. Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holdings Corp. is headquartered in Tianjin, Peoples’ Republic of China. “

TINGY (NASDAQ:TCYMF) opened at 1.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.16 and its 200-day moving average is $1.02. TINGY has a 1-year low of $0.84 and a 1-year high of $1.23.

