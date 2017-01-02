TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Has $6,747,000 Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $6,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 8,281.0% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 398.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.8% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 241.2% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) traded down 0.53% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $71.97. 1,613,135 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.58. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.70 and a 52 week high of $89.97. The firm has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.72.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 25.20%. The company earned $32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post $5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.4489 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 43.58%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CAH. Leerink Swann reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down from $95.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays PLC set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Cardinal Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, September 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.29.

In related news, Chairman George S. Barrett sold 217,995 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total transaction of $15,540,863.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 682,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,635,891.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company. The Company operates through two segments: Pharmaceutical and Medical. The Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded and generic pharmaceutical, specialty pharmaceutical, over-the-counter healthcare and consumer products. This segment also operates nuclear pharmacies and cyclotron facilities; provides pharmacy management services to hospitals, as well as medication therapy management and patient outcomes services to hospitals, other healthcare providers and payers, and provides services to healthcare companies.

