TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce.com Inc (NYSE:CRM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 50,740 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,619,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CRM. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce.com by 105.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce.com during the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Salesforce.com by 2.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,754 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce.com by 2.4% in the second quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce.com by 278.4% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce.com Inc (NYSE:CRM) traded down 1.00% on Monday, reaching $68.46. 4,523,271 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.75. The company has a market cap of $47.70 billion, a PE ratio of 232.07 and a beta of 1.46. Salesforce.com Inc has a 12 month low of $52.60 and a 12 month high of $84.48.

Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The CRM provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Salesforce.com had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Salesforce.com Inc will post $0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: This article was posted by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The original version of this article can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/02/timessquare-capital-management-llc-acquires-new-stake-in-salesforce-com-inc-crm/1138419.html.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities set a $90.00 target price on shares of Salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce.com in a report on Sunday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce.com from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce.com from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.94.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total transaction of $356,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,813,602.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Marc Benioff sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $1,772,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 35,033,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,483,839,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. is a provider of enterprise cloud computing solutions, with a focus on customer relationship management (CRM). The Company’s Customer Success Platform, including sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, community management, analytics, application development, Internet of Things (IoT) integration and its professional cloud services, provide the next-generation platform of enterprise applications and services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce.com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce.com Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce.com Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.