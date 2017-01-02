TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Acquires 28,898 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (EEFT)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 313,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,898 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $25,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1,179.0% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 81.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 14.6% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Consultant Network Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) remained flat at $72.43 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 196,305 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.06 and its 200-day moving average is $76.66. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.00 and a 1-year high of $84.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.30.

Several equities analysts have commented on EEFT shares. SunTrust Banks, Inc. started coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.50.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, VP Jeffrey B. Newman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total value of $781,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc is an electronic payments provider. The Company offers payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers and individual consumers. Its product offerings include automated teller machine (ATM), point-of-sale (POS), card outsourcing, card issuing and merchant acquiring services, electronic distribution of prepaid mobile airtime and other electronic payment products.

