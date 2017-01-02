TheStreet Upgrades WEX Inc. (WEX) to “Buy”

TheStreet upgraded shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. reissued a neutral rating on shares of WEX in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered WEX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reissued an outperform rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up previously from $101.00) on shares of WEX in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered WEX from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $108.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of WEX in a research note on Sunday, October 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $101.40.

Shares of WEX (NYSE:WEX) opened at 111.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.22 and a beta of 1.86. WEX has a one year low of $54.42 and a one year high of $117.14.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.12. WEX had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $287.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that WEX will post $4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “TheStreet Upgrades WEX Inc. (WEX) to “Buy”” was originally published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/02/thestreet-upgrades-wex-inc-wex-to-buy/1137985.html.

In related news, SVP George W. Hogan sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.88, for a total transaction of $202,566.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,824 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,157.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael E. Dubyak sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $547,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,515,000.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in WEX by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,789,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,341,000 after buying an additional 69,459 shares during the last quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC increased its position in WEX by 6.1% in the second quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,335,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,047,000 after buying an additional 134,818 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in WEX by 36.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,196,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,369,000 after buying an additional 583,607 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in WEX by 8.5% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,580,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,835,000 after buying an additional 123,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in WEX by 0.6% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,558,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,233,000 after buying an additional 8,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

About WEX

WEX Inc is a provider of corporate payment solutions. The Company operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment provides customers with payment and transaction processing services designed for the needs of commercial and government fleets.

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.