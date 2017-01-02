TheStreet Downgrades LivePerson, Inc. (LPSN) to Sell

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

LPSN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $6.00 price objective on shares of LivePerson and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Benchmark Co. raised their price target on shares of LivePerson from $8.45 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LivePerson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.35.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) opened at 7.55 on Wednesday. LivePerson has a one year low of $3.74 and a one year high of $8.85. The firm’s market cap is $437.67 million. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.10 and its 200-day moving average is $7.80.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $54.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.51 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 15.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that LivePerson will post ($0.09) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPSN. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of LivePerson by 100.0% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,314,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,014,000 after buying an additional 1,657,246 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of LivePerson by 11.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,799,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,954,000 after buying an additional 395,383 shares during the period. Emancipation Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson during the second quarter worth about $1,909,000. Murphy Michael R acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson during the second quarter worth about $1,805,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson during the third quarter worth about $1,867,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc (Liveperson) is a provider of mobile and online messaging technologies that power digital communication between brands and consumers. The Company’s segments include Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage its cloud-based LiveEngage’s intelligence engine.

