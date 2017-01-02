Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) Stake Maintained by Factory Mutual Insurance Co.

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. held its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 419,200 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $66,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% in the second quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% in the third quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. SSI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% in the second quarter. SSI Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 5,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) opened at 141.10 on Monday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc has a 12-month low of $119.75 and a 12-month high of $160.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.55 and a 200-day moving average of $150.43. The company has a market capitalization of $55.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 1.17.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc will post $8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America Corporation set a $180.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. J P Morgan Chase & Co assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cleveland Research downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.07.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc develops, manufactures and sells a range of products. The Company is a provider of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery and diagnostics. The company operates through four segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

