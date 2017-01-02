Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) Shares Bought by Tiverton Asset Management LLC

Tiverton Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 147.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,590 shares during the period. Tiverton Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $7,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TMO. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at about $271,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% in the second quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 28,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.5% in the second quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 46,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,822,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 264.3% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 8,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 6,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ken Stern & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.3% in the second quarter. Ken Stern & Associates Inc. now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) traded down 0.27% during trading on Monday, hitting $141.10. 1,063,322 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $55.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 1.17. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc has a 12 month low of $119.75 and a 12 month high of $160.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.55 and a 200-day moving average of $150.43.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc will post $8.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.00%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TMO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reaffirmed a “conviction-buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target (down from $170.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Leerink Swann reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Sunday, November 20th. Bank of America Corporation set a $180.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.07.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc develops, manufactures and sells a range of products. The Company is a provider of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery and diagnostics. The company operates through four segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

