The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) Shares Sold by SOUTH STATE Corp

SOUTH STATE Corp reduced its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,794 shares during the period. SOUTH STATE Corp’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company were worth $6,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company during the third quarter valued at about $236,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company during the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company by 35.5% in the third quarter. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. now owns 301,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,023,000 after buying an additional 79,077 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company by 0.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,307,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,026,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company by 128.4% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 779,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,759,000 after buying an additional 438,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) remained flat at $87.32 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,051,740 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.87. The stock has a market cap of $106.29 billion, a PE ratio of 38.43 and a beta of 0.42. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $68.18 and a one year high of $90.54.

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. The Kraft Heinz Company had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post $3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. The Kraft Heinz Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.26%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KHC. RBC Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target (up previously from $99.00) on shares of The Kraft Heinz Company in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Vetr cut shares of The Kraft Heinz Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.44 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Kraft Heinz Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective (down from $99.00) on shares of The Kraft Heinz Company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Kraft Heinz Company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Kraft Heinz Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.03.

The Kraft Heinz Company Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company is a food and beverage company. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of food and beverage products, including condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee and other grocery products. The Company’s segments include the United States, Canada and Europe.

