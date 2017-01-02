TeleTech Holdings, Inc. (TTEC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

TeleTech Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 2.50 (Hold) from the four brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. TeleTech Holdings’ rating score has improved by 3.8% in the last three months as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price target of $31.33 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.46 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned TeleTech Holdings an industry rank of 218 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TeleTech Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

In related news, SVP Margaret B. Mclean sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total value of $155,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,060.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 67.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of TeleTech Holdings by 1.7% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of TeleTech Holdings by 1.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TeleTech Holdings by 1.4% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of TeleTech Holdings by 2.1% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of TeleTech Holdings by 0.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.06% of the company’s stock.

TeleTech Holdings (NASDAQ:TTEC) remained flat at $30.50 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 73,175 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.54. TeleTech Holdings has a 1-year low of $24.19 and a 1-year high of $31.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 0.81.

TeleTech Holdings (NASDAQ:TTEC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. TeleTech Holdings had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $312.80 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that TeleTech Holdings will post $1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

TeleTech Holdings Company Profile

TeleTech Holdings, Inc (TeleTech) is a customer engagement management service provider that delivers integrated consulting, technology, growth and customer care solutions. The Company operates through four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS) and Customer Strategy Services (CSS).

