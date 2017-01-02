TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,477,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,676 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $223,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 161.8% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,963,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,903,000 after buying an additional 5,539,080 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 2,139.2% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,203,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,851,000 after buying an additional 2,104,950 shares during the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the third quarter valued at about $59,141,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 132.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,109,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,369,000 after buying an additional 631,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 57.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,304,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,496,000 after buying an additional 477,278 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) opened at 69.28 on Monday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $51.70 and a 12-month high of $71.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.95 and a 200 day moving average of $63.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.19.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.07. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post $4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.01%.

WARNING: “TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp” was first posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/02/te-connectivity-ltd-tel-shares-bought-by-northern-trust-corp/1138029.html.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TEL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. RBC Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Lynch sold 123,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total value of $7,797,533.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 507,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,027,702.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Terrence R. Curtin sold 1,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $78,771.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,379 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,474.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. is a technology company, which designs and manufactures connectivity and sensors solutions. The Company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Communications Solutions. The Company’s segments manufacture and distribute its products and solutions to a range of end markets.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.