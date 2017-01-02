Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (SKT) Stake Boosted by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 212,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,783 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $8,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SKT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 4.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 377,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,704,000 after buying an additional 17,087 shares during the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 81.1% in the second quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 355,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,294,000 after buying an additional 159,315 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 27.4% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,117,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,913,000 after buying an additional 240,741 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 11.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,540,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,901,000 after buying an additional 159,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 58.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 241,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,405,000 after buying an additional 89,173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) traded up 1.65% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.78. The company had a trading volume of 670,337 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.41. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.46 and a 12 month high of $42.20.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The business earned $119.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.41 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 60.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post $1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

SKT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup Inc. cut Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) cut Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Hilliard Lyons upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.83.

In other news, VP Lisa J. Morrison sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total value of $152,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,951.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey B. Citrin bought 1,000 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.40 per share, with a total value of $34,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $511,252.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers in the United States and Canada. The Company’s consolidated portfolio consists of approximately 34 outlet centers, with a total gross leasable area of approximately 11.7 million square feet.

