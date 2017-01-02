Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (TNDM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.25.

TNDM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird cut Tandem Diabetes Care from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lowered their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) remained flat at $2.15 during trading on Monday. 521,120 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.27 and its 200 day moving average is $5.74. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $11.80. The stock’s market cap is $65.88 million.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNDM. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,537 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,401 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.7% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,801 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.0% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 98,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.0% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,580 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.39% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is engaged in designing, developing and commercializing products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The Company manufactures and sells three insulin pump products, which include t:slim Insulin Delivery System (t:slim), t:flex Insulin Delivery System (t:flex) and t:slim G4 Insulin Delivery System (t:slim G4).

