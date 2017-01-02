T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW) Stake Lowered by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 0.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,645,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,407 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $242,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TROW. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter worth about $68,389,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 76.2% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,803,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,953,000 after buying an additional 780,071 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 159.5% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 960,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,051,000 after buying an additional 590,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 13.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 4,698,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,429,000 after buying an additional 568,287 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,984,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,376,000 after buying an additional 362,416 shares during the period. 69.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) opened at 75.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.29. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.97 and a 52 week high of $79.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.35.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 24.78% and a net margin of 26.71%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post $4.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 49.54%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $72.00 target price on T. Rowe Price Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 15th. Barclays PLC lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank AG lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. UBS AG upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Sunday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.40.

In other news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 133,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.67, for a total transaction of $10,349,061.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 190,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,794,037.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 4,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.72, for a total transaction of $346,160.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 111,707 shares in the company, valued at $8,570,161.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company. The Company provides global investment management services to individual and institutional investors in the sponsored T. Rowe Price mutual funds distributed in the United States and other investment portfolios. It operates through investment advisory business segment.

