Swiss National Bank Has $3,881,000 Position in TCF Financial Corporation (TCB)

Swiss National Bank cut its position in shares of TCF Financial Corporation (NYSE:TCB) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 267,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in TCF Financial Corporation were worth $3,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of TCF Financial Corporation by 1.3% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,506,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,708,000 after buying an additional 32,630 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of TCF Financial Corporation by 5.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,276,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,036,000 after buying an additional 123,358 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of TCF Financial Corporation by 1.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,041,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,628,000 after buying an additional 24,270 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in shares of TCF Financial Corporation by 7.2% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 44,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 2,956 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of TCF Financial Corporation by 4.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,750,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,905,000 after buying an additional 116,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

TCF Financial Corporation (NYSE:TCB) traded up 0.15% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.59. 910,715 shares of the company traded hands. TCF Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $10.37 and a 12-month high of $19.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.24 and its 200-day moving average is $14.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.11.

TCF Financial Corporation (NYSE:TCB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The business earned $331.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.20 million. TCF Financial Corporation had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 15.43%. TCF Financial Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that TCF Financial Corporation will post $1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TCB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens lowered shares of TCF Financial Corporation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays PLC raised their price objective on shares of TCF Financial Corporation from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank AG raised their price target on shares of TCF Financial Corporation from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. raised their price target on shares of TCF Financial Corporation from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating on shares of TCF Financial Corporation in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TCF Financial Corporation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.35.

TCF Financial Corporation (TCF) is a bank holding company. The Company’s principal subsidiary is TCF National Bank (TCF Bank). The Company operates in three segments: Lending, Funding and Support Services. Its Lending segment includes consumer real estate, commercial real estate and business lending, leasing and equipment finance, inventory finance and auto finance.

