Swiss National Bank Cuts Stake in Genworth Financial Inc (GNW)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 791,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $3,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its position in Genworth Financial by 0.7% in the third quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Genworth Financial by 6.2% in the third quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Genworth Financial by 3.6% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 62,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Genworth Financial by 1.1% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 339,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 3,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Genworth Financial by 3.7% in the second quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 109,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW) traded down 1.30% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,396,225 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.02. Genworth Financial Inc has a 12 month low of $1.57 and a 12 month high of $5.27. The company’s market cap is $1.90 billion.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Compass Point raised Genworth Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $4.00 to $4.09 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Genworth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. BTIG Research cut Genworth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $5.75 to $1.57 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) boosted their price target on Genworth Financial from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Genworth Financial in a research note on Monday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.42.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc (Genworth) is a financial security company. The Company provides insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. As of December 31, 2011, the Company had more than 15 million customers, with a presence in more than 25 countries. The Company operates in Insurance, Mortgage Insurance and Corporate and Runoff.

