Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ Continues to Hold Position in Visa Inc. (V)

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ continued to hold its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,236 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Visa comprises approximately 1.2% of Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of V. Ngam Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 7.4% in the second quarter. Ngam Advisors L.P. now owns 1,131,493 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $83,923,000 after buying an additional 78,447 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 3.5% in the third quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III now owns 51,135 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 6.3% in the second quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 852,100 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $63,200,000 after buying an additional 50,600 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 66.0% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 1,519,314 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $112,688,000 after buying an additional 604,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 4.1% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,663,883 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $197,580,000 after buying an additional 104,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) traded down 0.40% during trading on Monday, hitting $78.02. 7,127,305 shares of the company were exchanged. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.12 and a 12 month high of $83.96. The company has a market capitalization of $182.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.80 and its 200-day moving average is $79.89.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The business earned $4.26 billion during the quarter. Visa had a net margin of 39.72% and a return on equity of 24.31%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post $3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 26.72%.

V has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Vetr cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.76 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Cowen and Company reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.09.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.92, for a total value of $1,534,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 12,548 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,480.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charles W. Scharf sold 772,912 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.65, for a total transaction of $63,881,176.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 852,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,490,532. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc is a payments technology company. The Company and its subsidiaries, including Visa U.SA Inc (Visa U.SA), Visa International Service Association (Visa International), Visa Worldwide Pte. Limited, Visa Canada Corporation, Inovant LLC and CyberSource Corporation (CyberSource), operate a processing network, VisaNet, which facilitates authorization, clearing and settlement of payment transactions around the world.

