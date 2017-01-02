Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Super Micro Computer, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and sells energy-efficient, application optimized server solutions based on the x86 architecture. The Company’s solutions include a range of rack mount and blade server systems, as well as components. Supermicro emphasizes superior product design and uncompromising quality control to produce industry-leading serverboards, chassis and server systems. These Server Building Block Solutions provide benefits across many environments, including data center deployment, high-performance computing, high-end workstations, storage networks and standalone server installations. Super Micro Computer sells its server systems and components primarily through distributors, which include value-added resellers and system integrators, and to a lesser extent, to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). Super Micro Computer, Inc. is headquartered in San Jose, California. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SMCI. Roth Capital set a $24.00 target price on Super Micro Computer and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, October 30th. Maxim Group raised their target price on Super Micro Computer from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Super Micro Computer from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Super Micro Computer from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Super Micro Computer presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.13.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) opened at 28.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.89. Super Micro Computer has a 12 month low of $18.60 and a 12 month high of $34.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 0.31.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. The company earned $529 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.64 million. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Super Micro Computer will post $1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research” was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/02/super-micro-computer-inc-smci-downgraded-by-zacks-investment-research/1137875.html.

In other news, Director Hwei-Ming Fred Tsai sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $128,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 261,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,720,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the third quarter worth approximately $472,000. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 252.1% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 206,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after buying an additional 147,500 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 1.7% in the third quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 222,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,194,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Clinton Group Inc. boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 345.1% in the third quarter. Clinton Group Inc. now owns 36,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 28,332 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the third quarter worth approximately $619,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc is engaged in developing and providing end-to-end green computing solutions to the cloud computing, data center, enterprise information technology (IT), big data, high performance computing (HPC) and Internet of Things (IoT)/embedded markets. The Company’s solutions range from server, storage, blade and workstations to full racks, networking devices, server management software and technology support and services.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.