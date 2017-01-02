SunTrust Banks, Inc. (STI) Shares Bought by Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its stake in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) by 1.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 58,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. SunTrust Banks accounts for 1.4% of Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in SunTrust Banks were worth $2,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STI. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its position in SunTrust Banks by 121.2% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc increased its position in SunTrust Banks by 66.2% in the third quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 3,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. AXA purchased a new position in SunTrust Banks during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Euclid Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SunTrust Banks during the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, NCM Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in SunTrust Banks by 35.0% in the third quarter. NCM Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 4,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) traded up 0.29% during trading on Monday, hitting $54.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,394,703 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.63 and its 200 day moving average is $45.85. SunTrust Banks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.07 and a 52-week high of $56.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.39.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. SunTrust Banks had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 21.12%. SunTrust Banks’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that SunTrust Banks, Inc. will post $3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. SunTrust Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.89%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SunTrust Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. RBC Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SunTrust Banks in a report on Saturday, December 17th. Compass Point downgraded SunTrust Banks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. lifted their price target on SunTrust Banks from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded SunTrust Banks from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SunTrust Banks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.14.

In other SunTrust Banks news, SVP Thomas E. Panther sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total transaction of $42,915.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,409.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anil T. Cheriyan sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $417,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,234,736.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SunTrust Banks Company Profile

SunTrust Banks, Inc is a bank holding company and a financial holding company. Through its principal subsidiary, SunTrust Bank, the Company offers a line of financial services for consumers and businesses, including deposit, credit, mortgage banking, and trust and investment services. The Company’s other subsidiaries provide asset and wealth management, securities brokerage, and capital market services.

