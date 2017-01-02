Strs Ohio Lowers Stake in FedEx Corporation (FDX)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 472,767 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 4,931 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in FedEx Corporation were worth $82,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Bank of The West increased its stake in shares of FedEx Corporation by 29.7% in the third quarter. Bank of The West now owns 5,509 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Ariel Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx Corporation by 5.7% in the third quarter. Ariel Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,827 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,066,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund increased its stake in shares of FedEx Corporation by 11.4% in the third quarter. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund now owns 12,548 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,192,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx Corporation by 1.4% in the third quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 27,825 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,860,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services Inc increased its stake in shares of FedEx Corporation by 5.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 84,604 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $14,779,000 after buying an additional 4,360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) opened at 186.20 on Monday. FedEx Corporation has a 52-week low of $119.71 and a 52-week high of $201.57. The firm has a market cap of $49.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $191.73 and a 200 day moving average of $171.95.

FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The shipping service provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $14.90 billion for the quarter. FedEx Corporation had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 3.35%. FedEx Corporation’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Corporation will post $11.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. FedEx Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a $230.00 price objective on FedEx Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Barclays PLC reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of FedEx Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price (up from $184.00) on shares of FedEx Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Aegis began coverage on shares of FedEx Corporation in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $135.00 target price on shares of FedEx Corporation and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. FedEx Corporation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.95.

In other news, CEO David J. Bronczek sold 36,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.08, for a total transaction of $7,016,490.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,080,169.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John L. Merino sold 10,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.72, for a total transaction of $1,868,081.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,722 shares in the company, valued at $5,401,081.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.67% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation Company Profile

FedEx Corporation (FedEx) provides a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services through companies competing collectively, operating independently and managed collaboratively, under the FedEx brand. The Company’s segments include FedEx Express, TNT Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight and FedEx Services.

