Strs Ohio Has $57,423,000 Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW)

Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 23.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 725,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 135,986 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $57,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NOW. Capstone Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at $231,000. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.2% in the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 18,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 5,654.3% in the second quarter. Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 26,010 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 4.6% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 100,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after buying an additional 4,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 36.3% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) opened at 74.34 on Monday. The firm’s market cap is $12.34 billion. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.57. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.00 and a 52-week high of $89.79.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $357.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.16 million. ServiceNow had a negative net margin of 35.38% and a negative return on equity of 38.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post $0.70 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. OTR Global downgraded ServiceNow to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wunderlich boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.05.

In other ServiceNow news, COO Daniel Mcgee sold 18,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.32, for a total value of $1,571,218.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 29,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,636.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 199,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total transaction of $15,131,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc is a provider of cloud-based solutions that define, structure, manage and automate services across the global enterprise. The Company provides cloud-based service management and business management solutions that address the needs of various departments within an enterprise, including information technology (IT), human resources (HR), facilities, field service, marketing, customer service, security, legal and finance.

