Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Has $53,466,000 Stake in ICON PLC (ICLR)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in ICON PLC (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 5.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 691,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,851 shares during the period. ICON PLC comprises 1.6% of Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in ICON PLC were worth $53,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in ICON PLC by 24.8% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in ICON PLC by 4.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ICON PLC during the second quarter worth approximately $129,000. Societe Generale acquired a new stake in ICON PLC during the second quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Invictus RG boosted its stake in ICON PLC by 2.2% in the second quarter. Invictus RG now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICON PLC (NASDAQ:ICLR) remained flat at $75.20 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 109,605 shares. ICON PLC has a 52-week low of $62.31 and a 52-week high of $85.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.47.

ICON PLC (NASDAQ:ICLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.01. ICON PLC had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 29.47%. The business earned $420.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that ICON PLC will post $4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ICLR. Zacks Investment Research cut ICON PLC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upgraded ICON PLC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. cut ICON PLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of ICON PLC in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Avondale Partners upgraded ICON PLC from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.28.

About ICON PLC

ICON public limited company is a contract research organization (CRO), which is engaged in providing outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries. The Company is engaged in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support the various stages of the clinical development process, from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

