Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Acquires 13,075 Shares of Rice Energy Inc. (RICE)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Rice Energy Inc. (NYSE:RICE) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,705,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,075 shares during the period. Rice Energy makes up 1.4% of Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Rice Energy were worth $44,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RICE. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rice Energy during the second quarter valued at $118,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Rice Energy during the second quarter valued at $162,000. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX purchased a new stake in shares of Rice Energy during the third quarter valued at $206,000. Pacad Investment Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Rice Energy during the second quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rice Energy by 129.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 38,797 shares in the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rice Energy Inc. (NYSE:RICE) traded down 0.28% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,529,025 shares. Rice Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.92 and a 12 month high of $29.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.12. The company’s market capitalization is $4.33 billion.

Rice Energy (NYSE:RICE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.39. Rice Energy had a positive return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 61.58%. The firm earned $198.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Rice Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rice Energy Inc. will post $0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RICE shares. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rice Energy in a report on Friday, September 9th. GMP Securities started coverage on Rice Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. RBC Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up from $29.00) on shares of Rice Energy in a report on Monday, October 3rd. National Securities upped their target price on Rice Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Rice Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.88.

In related news, insider James Wilmot Rogers sold 85,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total transaction of $2,195,059.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,303,780.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Rice Energy

Rice Energy Inc (Rice Energy) is an independent natural gas and oil company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of natural gas, oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) properties in the Appalachian Basin. The Company conducts its operations through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Midstream.

