Stephen W. Beard Sells 3,686 Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (HSII) Stock

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) CAO Stephen W. Beard sold 3,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.77, for a total transaction of $87,616.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,258,383.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) opened at 24.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.62 and its 200 day moving average is $19.55. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.23 and a 12-month high of $27.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.76 million, a PE ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 1.61.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. The company earned $143.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.63 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 6.55%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post $0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank AG set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 34.4% in the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 317.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 6,795 shares during the period. BlackRock Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 7.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 9,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Capstone Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 15.6% in the second quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 10,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International during the second quarter worth approximately $185,000. Institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc (Heidrick & Struggles) is an advisory firm providing executive search culture shaping and leadership consulting services to businesses and business leaders across the world. The Company operates its executive search and leadership consulting services in three geographic regions, including the Americas (which include the countries in North and South America), Europe (which includes the continents of Europe and Africa) and Asia Pacific (which includes Asia and the Middle East).

