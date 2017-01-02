Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (SCM) Receives $12.00 Average PT from Analysts

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of research firms have commented on SCM. TheStreet upgraded Stellus Capital Investment Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stellus Capital Investment Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) opened at 12.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.13. Stellus Capital Investment Corporation has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $12.75.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.113 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. Stellus Capital Investment Corporation’s payout ratio is 103.03%.

In other Stellus Capital Investment Corporation news, insider Robert T. Ladd purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.03 per share, for a total transaction of $33,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment Corporation by 1.2% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 391,917 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after buying an additional 4,679 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment Corporation by 1.0% in the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,290 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment Corporation by 290.7% in the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 197,103 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 146,658 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment Corporation by 1.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 45,529 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment Corporation by 26.5% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 12,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.98% of the company’s stock.

About Stellus Capital Investment Corporation

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company originates and invests primarily in private middle-market companies through first lien, second lien, unitranche and mezzanine debt financing, with corresponding equity co-investments. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation.

