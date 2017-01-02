State of Tennessee Treasury Department Buys 15,589 Shares of AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. (AMP)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. (NYSE:AMP) by 41.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,589 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. were worth $5,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aviance Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. by 6.7% in the second quarter. Aviance Capital Management LLC now owns 14,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in shares of AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. by 9.0% in the second quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 3,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Conning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. by 2,543.6% in the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 213,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,157,000 after buying an additional 205,141 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp boosted its stake in shares of AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. by 26.7% in the second quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 24,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after buying an additional 5,180 shares during the period. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. by 1.3% in the second quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. (NYSE:AMP) traded up 0.93% on Monday, hitting $110.94. 798,149 shares of the stock traded hands. AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. has a 52-week low of $76.00 and a 52-week high of $119.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.57. The stock has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.78.

AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.13. AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 21.48%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. will post $8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. cut shares of AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. cut shares of AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank AG cut shares of AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.75.

In related news, EVP Deirdre Davey Mcgraw sold 1,864 shares of AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.63, for a total transaction of $209,942.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,637,865.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 4,487 shares of AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.47, for a total transaction of $513,626.89. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,461.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc is a diversified financial services company that offers financial solutions to individual and institutional clients. The Company operates in five segments: Advice & Wealth Management; Asset Management; Annuities; Protection, and Corporate & Other. The Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice, as well as brokerage services, primarily to retail clients through advisors.

