State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 57,500 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (PWR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 28.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,500 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $3,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities USA Inc. bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the third quarter worth approximately $4,834,000. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the third quarter valued at about $469,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 125.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,779,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,797,000 after buying an additional 2,100,263 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 0.3% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 114,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the third quarter valued at about $265,000. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) traded up 0.75% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.85. 1,695,785 shares of the stock traded hands. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.77 and a 1-year high of $36.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.91.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 5.53%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post $1.53 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 57,500 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (PWR)” was first posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/02/state-of-new-jersey-common-pension-fund-d-sells-57500-shares-of-quanta-services-inc-pwr/1138404.html.

PWR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Avondale Partners downgraded shares of Quanta Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $28.00 to $32.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

In other news, EVP Randall C. Wisenbaker sold 4,500 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,255. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc is a provider of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions primarily to the electric power and oil and gas industries in the United States, Canada and Australia and selected other international markets. The Company operates through two segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Services, which provides network solutions to customers in the electric power industry, and Oil and Gas Infrastructure Services, which provides network solutions to customers involved in the development and transportation of natural gas, oil and other pipeline products.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.