State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys Shares of 106,700 Williams Partners LP (WPZ)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Williams Partners LP (NYSE:WPZ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 106,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,968,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital One National Association boosted its position in Williams Partners by 9.6% in the second quarter. Capital One National Association now owns 16,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Williams Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $352,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co bought a new position in Williams Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $240,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Williams Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $118,459,000. Finally, Conning Inc. boosted its position in Williams Partners by 1.2% in the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 201,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,987,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the period. 35.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Williams Partners LP (NYSE:WPZ) traded down 0.16% on Monday, reaching $38.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,121,463 shares. The stock’s market cap is $22.66 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.11. Williams Partners LP has a 12 month low of $12.69 and a 12 month high of $40.36.

Williams Partners (NYSE:WPZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. Williams Partners had a positive return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 18.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Williams Partners LP will post $0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WPZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Williams Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Williams Partners in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Williams Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Williams Partners from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Williams Partners in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.54.

About Williams Partners

Williams Partners L.P., formerly Access Midstream Partners, L.P, is an energy infrastructure master limited partnership with operations across the natural gas value chain. The Company’s segments include Central, Northeast G&P, Atlantic-Gulf, West, and NGL & Petchem Services. Its Central segment provides domestic gathering, treating, and compression services to producers under long-term, fixed fee contracts.

