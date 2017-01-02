State Bank Financial Corporation. (STBZ) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

State Bank Financial Corporation. (NASDAQ:STBZ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday. The firm currently has a $30.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.69% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “State Bank Financial Corporation through its subsidiary provides community banking services to individuals and businesses in the middle Georgia and metropolitan Atlanta markets. Products offered by the Company include checking accounts, commercial accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, time deposits and various loans. The Company also provides services including online banking and bill payment, online cash management, safe deposit box rental, debit card, and ATM card services. State Bank Financial Corporation is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Separately, Hovde Group cut shares of State Bank Financial Corporation. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $24.50 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. State Bank Financial Corporation. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.25.

Shares of State Bank Financial Corporation. (NASDAQ:STBZ) opened at 26.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $963.28 million, a P/E ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.96 and its 200 day moving average is $23.01. State Bank Financial Corporation. has a 52-week low of $17.34 and a 52-week high of $27.50.

State Bank Financial Corporation. (NASDAQ:STBZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. State Bank Financial Corporation. had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 8.97%. Analysts forecast that State Bank Financial Corporation. will post $1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. State Bank Financial Corporation.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

In related news, Director Robert H. Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $25,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,790. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John D. Houser sold 5,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $126,875.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,467.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of State Bank Financial Corporation. by 13.9% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of State Bank Financial Corporation. by 3.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of State Bank Financial Corporation. by 241.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 6,032 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of State Bank Financial Corporation. by 134.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 6,646 shares during the period. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Bank Financial Corporation. during the third quarter valued at $284,000. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

State Bank Financial Corporation. Company Profile

State Bank Financial Corporation is a bank holding company for State Bank and Trust Company (the Bank). The Bank is a Georgia-based state-chartered bank. The Company offers a range of community banking services to individuals and businesses within its markets. Its product line includes loans to small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), residential and commercial construction and development loans, commercial real estate loans, farmland and agricultural production loans, residential mortgage loans, home equity loans, and consumer loans.

