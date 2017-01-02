Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “STAR BULK is a global shipping company providing worldwide seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. Star Bulk’s vessels transport major bulks, which include iron ore, coal and grain and minor bulks such as bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. Star Bulk was incorporated in the Marshall Islands and is headquartered in Athens, Greece. Its common stock and warrants trade on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbols SBLK and SBLKW respectively. Currently, Star Bulk has an operating fleet of nine dry bulk carriers, plus definitive agreement to acquire two further dry bulk carriers. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective (up from $5.00) on shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Pareto Securities raised Star Bulk Carriers Corp. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. in a research report on Friday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.05.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) opened at 5.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.27 and its 200-day moving average is $4.45. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 12 month low of $1.57 and a 12 month high of $6.10. The company’s market capitalization is $233.70 million.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. stock. Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) by 27.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,078,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,217,979 shares during the period. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. makes up 1.7% of Oaktree Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Oaktree Capital Management LP owned about 66.16% of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. worth $132,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is an international shipping company. The Company owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk carrier vessels. The Company’s segment is operating dry bulk vessels. The Company will have a fleet of approximately 76 vessels consisting primarily of Newcastlemax and Capesize, as well as Kamsarmax, Ultramax and Supramax vessels, with a carrying capacity between 45,588 dwt and 209,537 deadweight tonnage (dwt).

