Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (ONCE) Receives $60.90 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.90.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spark Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Spark Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Spark Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Spark Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.50 target price (down from $55.00) on shares of Spark Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Shares of Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) opened at 49.90 on Friday. The company’s market capitalization is $1.54 billion. Spark Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $21.20 and a 12 month high of $65.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.84.

Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.06. The firm earned $1.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 million. Spark Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.28% and a negative net margin of 441.05%. Spark Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Spark Therapeutics will post ($4.13) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Katherine A. High sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.30, for a total value of $603,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,663,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anand Mehra sold 349,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $18,692,609.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONCE. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Spark Therapeutics by 10.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,499,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,051,000 after buying an additional 432,868 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Spark Therapeutics by 9.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,906,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,564,000 after buying an additional 248,309 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spark Therapeutics by 28.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,512,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,340,000 after buying an additional 338,720 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Spark Therapeutics by 98.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,349,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,003,000 after buying an additional 670,360 shares during the period. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Spark Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $79,180,000. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Spark Therapeutics

Spark Therapeutics, Inc (Spark) is engaged in developing products in the field of gene therapy. The Company focuses on treating orphan diseases. It has a pipeline of product candidates targeting multiple rare blinding conditions, hematologic disorders and neurodegenerative diseases. Its SPK-RPE65 (voretigene neparvovec) targets genetic blinding conditions known as inherited retinal dystrophies (IRDs).

