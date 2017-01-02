S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) Stake Maintained by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. continued to hold its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,884 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. bought a new stake in S&P Global during the second quarter valued at $590,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the second quarter valued at $730,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in S&P Global during the third quarter valued at $2,623,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in S&P Global during the second quarter valued at $30,126,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in S&P Global during the second quarter valued at $3,518,000. 86.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) traded down 0.99% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $107.54. 989,174 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.01 and its 200 day moving average is $118.52. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $78.55 and a one year high of $128.40.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 32.24% and a return on equity of 378.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post $5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) Stake Maintained by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.” was first posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/02/sp-global-inc-spgi-stake-maintained-by-neville-rodie-shaw-inc/1138497.html.

Several research firms have weighed in on SPGI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays PLC raised shares of S&P Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $131.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Sunday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.14.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, formerly McGraw Hill Financial, Inc, is a provider of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets across the world. The Company’s products cater to the capital markets, which includes asset managers, investment banks, commercial banks, exchanges and issuers; the commodities markets, which includes producers, traders and intermediaries within energy, metals, petrochemicals and agriculture, and the commercial markets, which includes professionals and corporate executives within automotive and marketing/research information services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.