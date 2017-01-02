S&P Equity Research Increases Cempra, Inc. (CEMP) Price Target to $3.15

Cempra, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMP) had its target price upped by investment analysts at S&P Equity Research from $2.65 to $3.15 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. S&P Equity Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.50% from the stock’s previous close.

CEMP has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James Financial, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Cempra in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Cempra in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cempra from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Group set a $40.00 price target on shares of Cempra and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Cowen and Company cut shares of Cempra from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.27.

Shares of Cempra (NASDAQ:CEMP) opened at 2.80 on Thursday. The stock’s market cap is $146.67 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.55 and a 200-day moving average of $16.91. Cempra has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $30.20.

Cempra (NASDAQ:CEMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.02. Cempra had a negative net margin of 678.72% and a negative return on equity of 59.94%. The company earned $4 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS. Cempra’s revenue was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cempra will post ($2.34) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CEMP. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cempra by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Cempra by 5.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cempra by 2,258.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 6,232 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cempra during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cempra by 22.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cempra Company Profile

Cempra, Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on developing differentiated antibiotics for the acute care and community settings to meet medical needs in the treatment of bacterial infectious diseases, particularly respiratory tract infections and chronic staphylococcal infections.

