Smurfit Kappa Group PLC (SMFKY) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smurfit Kappa Group PLC (NASDAQ:SMFKY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Smurfit Kappa Group PLC operates as a paper and paperboard manufacturer and converter. It also engages in the manufacturing, distribution and selling of containerboard, corrugated containers and other paper-based packaging products, such as solid board, graphic board and bag-in-box. The company’s operating segments consists of Europe and Americas. Europe segment includes a system of mills and plants which primarily produces containerboard. Americas segment comprises forestry, paper, corrugated, paper sack and folding carton activities. Smurfit Kappa Group PLC is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank AG restated a buy rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group PLC in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Group restated a hold rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group PLC in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) restated a conviction-buy rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group PLC in a research note on Sunday, September 4th.

Smurfit Kappa Group PLC (NASDAQ:SMFKY) opened at 23.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.61 and a 200 day moving average of $23.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30. Smurfit Kappa Group PLC has a 12-month low of $20.37 and a 12-month high of $28.03.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/02/smurfit-kappa-group-plc-smfky-cut-to-sell-at-zacks-investment-research/1137877.html.

