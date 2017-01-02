Smith (A.O.) Corporation (AOS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smith (A.O.) Corporation (NYSE:AOS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has $54.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Year to date, A.O. Smith’s shares have fared slightly better than the Zacks categorized Machinery Electric average. Encouragingly, the company has an excellent earnings surprise history, beating estimates each time in the trailing four quarters. The company’s dominant foothold in the North American water heater market, along with thriving prospects in residential and commercial boiler markets are expected to boost growth. Sales of residential and commercial boilers are largely driven by innovation by Lochinvar. Going forward in 2016, the company projects growth rate of 8% for total Lochinvar-branded products. Also, the recent acquisition of residential water treatment firm – Aquasana – is expected to fortify the geographic footprint. However, foreign currency fluctuations, escalating SG&A & other corporate expenses and higher steel prices are likely to act as significant headwinds in the forthcoming quarters.”

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Group dropped their target price on Smith (A.O.) Corporation from $55.50 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. KeyCorp reissued a buy rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Smith (A.O.) Corporation in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Smith (NYSE:AOS) opened at 47.35 on Tuesday. Smith has a 52 week low of $30.15 and a 52 week high of $51.49. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.99.

Smith (A.O.) Corporation (NYSE:AOS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Smith (A.O.) Corporation had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $683.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Smith will post $1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Smith (A.O.) Corporation news, VP James F. Stern sold 20,000 shares of Smith (A.O.) Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total transaction of $953,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 85,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,066,383.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark A. Petrarca sold 10,000 shares of Smith (A.O.) Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.73, for a total transaction of $497,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Smith (A.O.) Corporation by 1.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,965,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,403,000 after buying an additional 57,178 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Smith (A.O.) Corporation by 8.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,867,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,742,000 after buying an additional 306,346 shares in the last quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Smith (A.O.) Corporation by 0.8% in the second quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,758,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,089,000 after buying an additional 21,177 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in Smith (A.O.) Corporation by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,757,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,372,000 after buying an additional 104,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its position in Smith (A.O.) Corporation by 5.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 2,275,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,525,000 after buying an additional 122,995 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

About Smith (A.O.) Corporation

A. O. Smith Corporation operates its business through two segments, which include North America and Rest of World. The Company’s Rest of World segment primarily comprises China, Europe and India. The Rest of World segment supplies water heaters to the residential market in China with a range of product offering, including electric, gas, gas tankless, heat pump and solar units, as well as combi boilers.

