Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Reduces Position in Paychex, Inc. (PAYX)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 75.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282,669 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Paychex were worth $5,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Paychex by 4.2% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the third quarter worth about $658,000. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in Paychex by 634.0% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 131,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,603,000 after buying an additional 113,482 shares during the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its position in Paychex by 4.2% in the third quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 65,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,784,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in Paychex by 4.6% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,687,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,870,000 after buying an additional 338,856 shares during the last quarter. 67.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) remained flat at $60.88 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 1,574,977 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 0.88. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $45.76 and a one year high of $62.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.49.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $771.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.99 million. Paychex had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 41.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post $2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paychex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 target price (up from $57.00) on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc is a provider of integrated human capital management (HCM) solutions for payroll, human resource (HR), retirement and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The Company also has operations in Germany. The Company offers services, including Payroll processing, Human Resource Services, and Accounting and Financial Services.

