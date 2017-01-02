Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 2,300 Shares of Exelon Corporation (EXC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,603 shares of the energy giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Exelon Corporation were worth $5,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Exelon Corporation by 5.4% in the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,853 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon Corporation by 0.5% in the second quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon Corporation by 3.7% in the second quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon Corporation by 289.7% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,351 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MU Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Exelon Corporation during the third quarter worth approximately $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) traded down 0.64% on Monday, hitting $35.49. 3,487,420 shares of the stock were exchanged. Exelon Corporation has a one year low of $26.26 and a one year high of $37.70. The firm has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.28.

Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The energy giant reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. The company earned $8.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.97 billion. Exelon Corporation had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Exelon Corporation will post $2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.318 per share. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Exelon Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.78%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EXC shares. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Exelon Corporation in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Exelon Corporation in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exelon Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Citigroup Inc. upgraded shares of Exelon Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Exelon Corporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelon Corporation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.21.

In other news, Chairman Mayo A. Shattuck III sold 68,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total value of $2,322,108.91. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 433,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,706,158.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Mayo A. Shattuck III sold 442,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $15,433,357.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 660,500 shares in the company, valued at $23,018,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corporation Company Profile

Exelon Corporation is a utility services holding company. The Company operates through nine segments consisting of Exelon Generation Company, LLC’s (Generation’s) six power marketing segments, including Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, New England, New York, ERCOT and other regions; Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd); PECO Energy Company (PECO), and Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE).

