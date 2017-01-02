Shaun Linwood Priest Acquires 11,488 Shares of Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (STRM) Stock

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) SVP Shaun Linwood Priest bought 11,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.29 per share, for a total transaction of $14,819.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shaun Linwood Priest also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 7th, Shaun Linwood Priest bought 10,381 shares of Streamline Health Solutions stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.89 per share, for a total transaction of $19,620.09.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) opened at 1.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day moving average of $1.55. The firm’s market capitalization is $24.56 million. Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $2.11.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/02/shaun-linwood-priest-acquires-11488-shares-of-streamline-health-solutions-inc-strm-stock/1137998.html.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $279,000. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. acquired a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $1,273,000. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Streamline Health Solutions by 2.0% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,792,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after buying an additional 35,653 shares in the last quarter. 45.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Streamline Health Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th.

Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc is engaged in providing healthcare information technology through the licensing of its Electronic Health Information Management, Patient Financial, Coding and Clinical Documentation Improvement (CDI), and other Workflow software applications, and the use of such applications by software as a service.

Receive News & Ratings for Streamline Health Solutions Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Streamline Health Solutions Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.