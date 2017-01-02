Sectoral Asset Management Inc Sells 50,800 Shares of Prothena Co. PLC (PRTA)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc lowered its position in Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA) by 29.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,800 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Prothena Co. PLC were worth $7,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Prothena Co. PLC by 1.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its stake in Prothena Co. PLC by 0.4% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 51,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Prothena Co. PLC by 0.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Prothena Co. PLC by 10.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Prothena Co. PLC by 14.0% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period.

Shares of Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA) remained flat at $49.19 during midday trading on Monday. 184,380 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.00. Prothena Co. PLC has a 12 month low of $28.20 and a 12 month high of $68.18. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.70 billion.

Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.04. Prothena Co. PLC had a negative net margin of 11,365.41% and a negative return on equity of 32.65%. The company earned $0.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.49 million. Equities research analysts predict that Prothena Co. PLC will post ($4.36) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PRTA. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Prothena Co. PLC in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prothena Co. PLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank AG began coverage on shares of Prothena Co. PLC in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks, Inc. began coverage on shares of Prothena Co. PLC in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Prothena Co. PLC in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.38.

In related news, Director Dennis J. Selkoe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total value of $312,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,845 shares in the company, valued at $489,684.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gene G. Kinney sold 8,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total transaction of $472,875.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,384.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prothena Corporation Public Limited Company is a global biotechnology company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of immunotherapies for the treatment of diseases that involve protein misfolding or cell adhesion. The Company’s clinical pipeline of antibody-based product candidates targets a range of indications, including Amyloid Light-chain (AL) amyloidosis (NEOD001), Parkinson’s disease and other related synucleinopathies (PRX002), and inflammatory diseases, including psoriasis (PRX003).

