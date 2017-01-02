Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (The) (SMG) Stake Raised by BlackRock Fund Advisors

BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (The) (NYSE:SMG) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,706,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,102 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors’ holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (The) were worth $142,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SMG. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (The) by 41.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (The) by 41.4% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (The) by 100.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (The) during the second quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (The) by 71.7% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.65% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) opened at 95.55 on Monday. Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1-year low of $62.20 and a 1-year high of $98.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.35 and its 200 day moving average is $82.70.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (The) (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. The business earned $402.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (The) had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post $4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (The)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.91%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SMG. Bank of America Corporation upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (The) from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Gabelli began coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (The) in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.50.

In other news, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,795,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500,555,210. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Randal Coleman sold 789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.65, for a total transaction of $65,210.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,506.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (The)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (Scotts Miracle-Gro) is a manufacturer and marketer of branded consumer lawn and garden products. The Company’s segments include Global Consumer. In North America, its brands include Scotts and Turf Builder lawn and grass seed products; Miracle-Gro, Nature’s Care, Scotts, LiquaFeed and Osmocote gardening and landscape products; and Ortho, Roundup, Home Defense and Tomcat branded insect control, weed control and rodent control products.

