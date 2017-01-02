Rush Enterprises, Inc. (RUSHA) Position Boosted by Cooke & Bieler LP

Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 6.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 602,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,537 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $14,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RUSHA. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 15.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 0.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 230,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,957,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 8.3% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 205,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,420,000 after buying an additional 15,678 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 84.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 5,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises during the second quarter worth approximately $416,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) remained flat at $31.90 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 218,249 shares. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.85 and its 200 day moving average is $25.09. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.19 and a 1-year high of $34.11.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 0.87%. Equities research analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post $1.11 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Rush Enterprises, Inc. (RUSHA) Position Boosted by Cooke & Bieler LP” was first reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/02/rush-enterprises-inc-rusha-position-boosted-by-cooke-bieler-lp/1138233.html.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Rush Enterprises in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.20.

In other news, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total transaction of $1,315,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,473,204.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.18% of the company’s stock.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc is a retailer of commercial vehicles and related services. The Company operates through the Truck Segment, which includes its operation of a regional network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the name Rush Truck Centers. The Company, through its Rush Truck Centers, offers services, including retail sales of new and used commercial vehicles, aftermarket parts sales, service and repair facilities, financing, leasing and rental, and insurance products.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUSHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.