Rowan Companies PLC (RDC) Given Buy Rating at Zephirin Group

Zephirin Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Rowan Companies PLC (NYSE:RDC) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. Zephirin Group currently has a $22.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $20.00.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on RDC. FBR & Co reissued a buy rating on shares of Rowan Companies PLC in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Jefferies Group set a $17.00 target price on Rowan Companies PLC and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Societe Generale cut Rowan Companies PLC from a hold rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating on shares of Rowan Companies PLC in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on Rowan Companies PLC from $15.50 to $14.15 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.81.
Rowan Companies PLC (NYSE:RDC) opened at 18.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.03 and a 200-day moving average of $15.70. Rowan Companies PLC has a 52-week low of $10.67 and a 52-week high of $21.68. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.73.
Rowan Companies PLC (NYSE:RDC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.32. Rowan Companies PLC had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 23.15%. The business earned $379.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Rowan Companies PLC’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Rowan Companies PLC will post $1.98 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rowan Companies PLC by 75.6% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Rowan Companies PLC by 91.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 3,658 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rowan Companies PLC during the second quarter valued at $143,000. Bank of Hawaii purchased a new position in Rowan Companies PLC during the second quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rowan Companies PLC during the third quarter valued at $155,000.
Rowan Companies PLC Company Profile
Rowan Companies plc is a provider of offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The Company operates through two segments: deepwater and jack-ups. Its deepwater segment consists of drillship operations. Its fleet consists of approximately 30 mobile offshore drilling units, including self-elevating jack-up rigs and ultra-deepwater drillships.
