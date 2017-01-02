RMB Capital Management LLC Has $21,243,000 Stake in Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL)

RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 18.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,089 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 0.5% of RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $21,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its position in Alphabet by 195.4% in the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 93,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,353,000 after buying an additional 61,903 shares during the last quarter. Texan Capital Management increased its position in Alphabet by 0.6% in the third quarter. Texan Capital Management now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at $236,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 1.7% in the third quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CG Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 10.7% in the third quarter. CG Asset Management LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,448,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. 34.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) remained flat at $792.45 during trading on Monday. 1,735,879 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $546.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 0.89. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $672.66 and a 1-year high of $839.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $792.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $783.07.

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $925.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. RBC Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,025.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reissued a “buy” rating and set a $930.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $944.75.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc is a holding company. The Company holds interests in Google Inc (Google). The Company’s segments include Google and Other Bets. Google segment includes Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Apps, Cloud, Android, Chrome, Google Play, and hardware products, including Chromecast, Chromebooks and Nexus, which are sold by the Company.

