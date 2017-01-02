Riverhead Capital Management LLC Acquires 96,445 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (MET)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 2,774.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 99,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,445 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $4,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MET. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 159.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 46,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 28,320 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 3.0% in the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 77,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 202.7% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 223,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,918,000 after buying an additional 149,940 shares in the last quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 7.4% in the second quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 27,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 10.0% in the second quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 83,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. 74.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) traded up 0.17% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,188,522 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.25. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $58.09.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. MetLife had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post $4.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.23%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Riverhead Capital Management LLC Acquires 96,445 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (MET)” was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/02/riverhead-capital-management-llc-acquires-96445-shares-of-metlife-inc-met/1138379.html.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Standpoint Research cut MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. FBR & Co cut MetLife from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a report on Saturday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation set a $51.00 price target on MetLife and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. MetLife currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.35.

In other MetLife news, EVP Maria R. Morris sold 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $396,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,238,405. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Frans Hijkoop sold 56,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total transaction of $2,895,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,813 shares in the company, valued at $5,756,133.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc (MetLife) is a provider of life insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management. The Company’s segments include Retail; Group, Voluntary & Worksite Benefits; Corporate Benefit Funding; Latin America (collectively, the Americas); Asia, and Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.