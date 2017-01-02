River Road Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in La Quinta Holdings Inc. (LQ)

River Road Asset Management LLC reduced its position in La Quinta Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LQ) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,198,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,270 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in La Quinta Holdings were worth $24,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverPoint Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of La Quinta Holdings during the second quarter worth $116,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of La Quinta Holdings during the second quarter worth $124,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of La Quinta Holdings during the third quarter worth $135,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of La Quinta Holdings by 17.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of La Quinta Holdings during the second quarter worth $165,000. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of La Quinta Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LQ) traded down 0.84% on Monday, reaching $14.21. 1,151,875 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. La Quinta Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.42 and a 12-month high of $14.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.69. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 258.36 and a beta of 1.96.

La Quinta Holdings (NYSE:LQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $272.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.50 million. La Quinta Holdings had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that La Quinta Holdings Inc. will post $0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LQ. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of La Quinta Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 26th. Bank of America Corporation raised shares of La Quinta Holdings from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of La Quinta Holdings in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of La Quinta Holdings in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) assumed coverage on shares of La Quinta Holdings in a research report on Monday, September 26th. They set a “sell” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. La Quinta Holdings has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.15.

About La Quinta Holdings

La Quinta Holdings Inc is an owner, operator and franchisor of select-service hotels primarily serving the midscale and upper-midscale segments under the La Quinta brand. The Company’s segments include owned hotels, franchise and management, and corporate and other. The owned hotels segment derives its earnings from the operation of owned hotel properties located in the United States.

