Ringcentral, Inc. (RNG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Ringcentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

RNG has been the subject of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Ringcentral in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Ringcentral from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ringcentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ringcentral in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

In other Ringcentral news, CFO Clyde Hosein sold 159,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $3,579,811.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,185,843.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Praful Shah sold 2,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $52,985.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 305,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,709,954.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ringcentral by 43.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Ringcentral during the second quarter worth about $116,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Ringcentral by 82.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Ringcentral by 18.1% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Ringcentral by 11,150.0% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 7,136 shares during the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ringcentral (NYSE:RNG) traded down 1.67% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.60. 462,794 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s market cap is $1.52 billion. Ringcentral has a 12-month low of $13.88 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.05.

Ringcentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Ringcentral had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 20.73%. The business earned $96.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ringcentral will post $0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ringcentral

RingCentral, Inc is a provider of software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions for business communications. The Company’s cloud-based business communications solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, personal computers (PCs) and desk phones, and allow for communication across multiple channels, including voice, text, team messaging collaboration, high definition (HD) video for Web conferencing and fax.

