Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 1,995 Shares of ManpowerGroup (MAN)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 118,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $8,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1.6% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Lucus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1.5% in the third quarter. Lucus Advisors LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 3.8% in the second quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1.8% in the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 9,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) traded down 0.39% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $88.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 411,463 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.59. ManpowerGroup has a 1-year low of $57.26 and a 1-year high of $92.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.35 and a 200-day moving average of $75.13.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.16. The business earned $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup will post $6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. This is an increase from ManpowerGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is currently 28.15%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MAN. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target (up from $81.00) on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG set a $77.00 target price on ManpowerGroup and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. ManpowerGroup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.58.

In other ManpowerGroup news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 1,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $119,291.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,379.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mara E. Swan sold 2,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total value of $165,706.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,316.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc is a provider of workforce solutions and services. The Company’s segments include Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East (APME), Right Management and Corporate. The Company’s Americas segment includes operations in the United States and Other Americas. Its Southern Europe segment includes operations in France, Italy and Other Southern Europe.

