Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday. They currently have $20.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Relx PLC is engaged in providing information solutions. Its products and services comprise intellectual property content delivered through various media, including online, journals and books. The Company’s operating segments consists of Scientific, Technical & Medical, Risk & Business Information; Legal and Exhibitions. RELX PLC, formerly known as Reed Elsevier PLC, is based in LONDON, United Kingdom. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a hold rating on shares of Relx Plc in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays PLC reissued an overweight rating on shares of Relx Plc in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Relx Plc from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America Corporation began coverage on shares of Relx Plc in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) opened at 17.97 on Wednesday. Relx Plc has a 12 month low of $16.18 and a 12 month high of $19.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.34 and a 200-day moving average of $18.34.

WARNING: “Relx Plc (RELX) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research” was published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/02/relx-plc-relx-lifted-to-buy-at-zacks-investment-research/1137923.html.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Relx Plc by 10.3% in the third quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 41,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 3,894 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Relx Plc by 5.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 952,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,814,000 after buying an additional 51,832 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Relx Plc during the third quarter worth $3,281,000. Ngam Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Relx Plc by 3.7% in the third quarter. Ngam Advisors L.P. now owns 318,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,096,000 after buying an additional 11,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Relx Plc by 2.4% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 157,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Relx Plc

RELX PLC is a United Kingdom-based company holding shares in RELX Group plc. RELX Group plc is a global provider of information and analytics for professional and business customers across industries. RELX Group plc serves customers in more than 180 countries. The Company operates in four market segments.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Relx Plc (RELX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx Plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.