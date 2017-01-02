Radio One, Inc. (ROIA) CFO Sells $17,263.00 in Stock

Radio One, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROIA) CFO Peter Thompson sold 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total value of $17,263.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,028.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

On Monday, December 19th, Peter Thompson sold 1,900 shares of Radio One stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total value of $5,320.00.

Radio One, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROIA) opened at 2.95 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.98. Radio One, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $3.57. The company’s market cap is $140.26 million.

About Radio One

Radio One, Inc together with its subsidiaries, is an urban-oriented, multi-media company. The Company’s radio broadcasting franchise business primarily targets African-American and urban listeners. It operates through four segments: radio broadcasting; Reach Media, Inc (Reach Media); Internet, and cable television.

