QUALCOMM’s (QCOM) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a $80.00 target price on the wireless technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Vetr cut QUALCOMM from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $69.01 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Mizuho raised QUALCOMM from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Argus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $73.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Nomura raised QUALCOMM from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.31.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) opened at 65.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $96.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.98. QUALCOMM has a 1-year low of $42.24 and a 1-year high of $71.62.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.15. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 24.22%. The company earned $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post $4.73 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/02/qualcomms-qcom-market-perform-rating-reiterated-at-sanford-c-bernstein/1137855.html.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 55.64%.

In other news, President Derek K. Aberle sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.43, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 18,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,256,288.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew S. Grob sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ING Groep NV raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 11.0% in the second quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 242,400 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,981,000 after buying an additional 24,078 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 6.7% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 622,727 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $33,359,000 after buying an additional 38,842 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.2% in the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 475,737 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,485,000 after buying an additional 19,357 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 19.6% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,478,013 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $347,027,000 after buying an additional 1,061,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.7% in the third quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 91,729 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,283,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated is engaged in the development and commercialization of a digital communication technology called code division multiple access (CDMA). The Company is engaged in the development and commercialization of the orthogonal frequency division multiple access (OFDMA) family of technologies, including long-term evolution (LTE), which is an Orthogonal Frequency Division Multiplexing (OFDM)-based standard that uses OFDMA and single-carrier Frequency Division Multiple Access (FDMA), for cellular wireless communication applications.

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.